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Customer Zero: How Ping Identity Re-Verified Its Workforce
By Anna Delaney,9 days ago
Ping Identity recently put its own identity assurance strategy to the test, re-verifying its workforce across 34 countries in just three weeks. The initiative achieved 97% compliance, with an average verification time of under two minutes. John Cannava, CIO at Ping Identity, said the effort addressed growing threats from malicious insiders and fraudulent employees while minimizing disruption to business operations.