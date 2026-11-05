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Lion Softball reveals 2027 Southland Conference Schedule
6 days ago
FRISCO – The East Texas A&M University softball team has learned of its Southland Conference schedule for the 2027 season on Thursday morning. Under the direction of first-year coach Rodney DeLong, the Lions play nine three-game series against the other Southland softball programs. The top eight teams following the regular season in the standings advance to the Southland Tournament. The Lions begin conference play against HCU in Houston on March 12-13, followed by the first home conference series against Northwestern State on March 19-20. The Lions are 4-2 against the Demons in Commerce. A trip to the defending conference champion…