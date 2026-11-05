undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
UIW Softball Reveals Southland Schedule
5 days ago
SAN ANTONIO – The University of the Incarnate Word softball team will open the Southland Conference portion of its schedule at home on March 12. In a schedule revealed by the conference on Thursday, it was announced the Cardinals would begin SLC play with three games against McNeese at H-E-B field on March 12-13. The teams will play a single game on the 12 th before playing a doubleheader the following day. That will be the first of four series the Cardinals will host in conference. The others will be against Southeastern Louisiana on April 2-3, Stephen F. Austin on...