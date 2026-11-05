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2027 Softball Season Tickets On Sale Now
By Via Wichita State Athletics,,7 days ago
Coming off a share of the 2026 American Conference Championship, Wichita State softball is ready to defend its crown in 2027, with season tickets on sale now for another exciting season on deck at Wilkins Stadium. Reserved season tickets in the section behind home plate are $100, while GA season tickets come in at $75. Entering her 16th season at Wichita State, head coach Kristi Bredbenner brings back 14 returners from the 2026 team, including the 2026 American Conference Freshman and Player of the Year, Kinzey Woody . Joining Woody are all-conference selections Ausha Moore , Ryley Nihart , Trinity...