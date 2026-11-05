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UAB Softball Set for Fall Finale at Northeast Alabama
By Via UAB Athletics,,5 days ago
BIRMINGHAM – UAB softball wraps up its 2026 fall slate on Friday with a road matchup against Northeast Alabama Community College. First pitch in Rainsville is scheduled for 6 p.m. The contest marks the Blazers' final outing of the fall as they turn their attention toward the 2027 season, which will be the first under head coach Megan Curry. COMPETITIVE EXCELLENCE FUND The Competitive Excellence Fund has become integral in our department mission to Win Champions, Graduate with Honors, and Impact the community. Through your generosity, our coaches will have the greatest opportunity to recruit and retain talented student athletes...