undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Southeastern Softball Announces 2027 Schedule With Texas, BYU
By BVM Sportsdesk,,5 days ago
Southeastern Louisiana unveiled a 2027 softball schedule featuring nine games against teams that reached the 2026 NCAA regionals. The Lions, who went 46-16 and made their third consecutive NCAA Tournament, open the Trent Partridge era at home against BYU on Feb. 11. The schedule also includes an April 14 home game against two-time defending national champion Texas and a Southland Conference tournament with an NCAA bid on the line.