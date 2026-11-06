undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Why AI Agents Need the Same Guardrails as Human Workers
By Anna Delaney,9 days ago
Artificial intelligence agents are increasingly being used to make decisions and take action in business systems, often before organizations have established formal governance controls. Alex Laurie, go-to-market CTO at Ping Identity, and Matt Berzinski, field CTO for EMEA at Ping Identity, said organizations should start with one bounded workflow and govern agents as they govern people.