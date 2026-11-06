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AI Agent Security Requires Clear Accountability
By Anna Delaney,9 days ago
Artificial intelligence agents are increasingly being used to make decisions and take action in business systems, often before organizations have established formal governance controls. Alex Laurie, go-to-market CTO at Ping Identity, said informal adoption of AI agents creates a discovery problem for organizations that may not know where agents are being used or what they can access.