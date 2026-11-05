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‘A Beautiful Challenge’
7 days ago
At a rural health clinic in northeast Washington, family nurse practitioner Devon Woodley, ’22, ’25, answers a lifelong call to serve. The first thing you notice about Republic, a small mountain town in northeast Washington’s Ferry County, is the natural beauty: slopes of evergreens, shimmering golden aspens, lakes aplenty. Cows roam freely, alongside deer, wild turkeys and the occasional black bear. The timeworn storefronts that dot State Route 20 through town harken back to its Gold Rush–era boom, and miners still go to work every day in the mine. Locals place bets on the year’s snowfall — in feet, not inches — over pints and laughs at the local brewery.