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DC Commissioners Talk Annex Renovation
9 days ago
(Greensburg, IN) – Decatur County Commissioners discussed the proposed renovation of the Annex at this week’s meeting. The 35-thousand-square-foot, 1950s-era building at 315 S. Ireland Street in Greensburg, was once the site of Washington Elementary School; it currently houses several county offices, including 9-1-1 Dispatch, the Emergency Management Agency (EMA), IT, Court Services, the Coroner’s Office, Health Department and Veterans Services.