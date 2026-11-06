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Getting Help Shouldn’t Create New Costs: PUC Approves Consumer Safeguards for Utility Assistance Enrollment
By solomonswords,7 days ago
HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) today approved additional consumer protections championed by PUC Chairman Steve DeFrank as part of a plan designed to connect more income-eligible Duquesne Light customers with utility bill assistance. The Commission’s action clears the way for Duquesne Light to automatically enroll certain...