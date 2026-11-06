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10 Things to Do Before You Leave for Holiday Travel
By TravelLeisure,8 days ago
Things to do before leaving the house for holiday travel go beyond locking the doors. A live tree may need daily watering, holiday leftovers need a plan, packages are on the way and freezing weather calls for pipe precautions. Here are 10 checks, with advice from USPS, the Electrical Safety Foundation, the American Red Cross, NC State Extension, Nebraska Extension and police departments in Ohio, Virginia and Indiana.
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