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RECAP: Royals Setback on the Road, Falling to the Nighthawks, 77-56
9 days ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. – Warner University Men's Basketball traveled to Thomasville, Georgia Thursday evening for a rematch of the Royals home opener facing the Nighthawks of Thomas University ultimately falling to the Nighthawks with a final score of 77-56. The Nighthawks opened the first half getting started early with an offensive run shooting 53.3% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc. The Royals seemingly had a slow start from the opening tip, only shooting 29.4% from the field and 22.2% from long.