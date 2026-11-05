undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
CVS Health Plans Separation of Pharmacy and Healthcare Businesses
By US Business News Staff,6 days ago
CVS Health announced on November 4, 2026, that it intends to separate into two independent, publicly traded companies, dividing its retail pharmacy operations from its health insurance, pharmacy services and healthcare delivery businesses. The proposed CVS Health corporate separation follows a strategic review by the company’s board of directors, with completion targeted for the first half of 2028.