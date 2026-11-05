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Foxhollow Farm Shows What It Really Takes to Run a Regenerative Beef Business
By US Business News Contributor,7 days ago
The price tag on a grass-finished steak starts an argument at a lot of dinner tables, and the argument usually ends with somebody asking what the extra money pays for. Foxhollow Farm, a 1,300-acre Demeter Certified Biodynamic farm in Crestwood, Kentucky, has been building a regenerative beef business for about 20 years, ever since the farm brought cattle back to the land in 2006.