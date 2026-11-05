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Shenandoah University and Reaching Out Now Launch Leadership Program for Northern Shenandoah Valley Students
5 days ago
Winchester, Virginia — Shenandoah University and the nonprofit Reaching Out Now are launching a leadership program for students in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, according to a Nov. 4 news release from the university. The program, called Shenandoah Leadership Scholars, or SLS, is a two- to three-year college and career...