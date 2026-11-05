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Dr. Christa Evangelisto Explores Choosing Life After Repeated Loss
By US Business News Contributor,5 days ago
Adult learning expert, keynote speaker, and author Dr. Christa Evangelisto, PhD, examines how individuals navigate repeated loss in her book, “Still Open: Choosing Life After Repeated Loss.” Drawing on nearly two decades in adult education and personal experiences with grief, Evangelisto presents an approach to resilience centered on maintaining connection, purpose, and openness to life.