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The Midterms Are Over. Your Political Contribution Exposure Isn’t
By Barbara Delaney,4 days ago
Political contribution compliance has spent most of its life in a quiet corner of the governance landscape—a policy on file, a report reviewed once a year, rarely a board agenda item. That era just ended. With the 2026 midterms now decided, boards are facing a collision of regulatory complexity, a shifting federal landscape and investor scrutiny that is turning political contribution oversight into one of the sharpest governance tests on the calendar. For firms subject to pay-to-play restrictions, campaign contributions can have consequences for government business well beyond Election Day. At the same time, the SEC is considering rescinding a key federal rule governing investment advisers, with a public comment deadline of November 9.