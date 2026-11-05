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Boards Emphasizing Experience And Skills Over First-Time Directors
By Matthew Scott,4 days ago
New research shows that fewer new directors joined corporate boards in 2026, as boards again prioritize experience and skills when reconfiguring leadership teams. Board refreshment in the Russell 3000 and S&P 500 slowed in 2026 as 52.6 percent of Russell 3000 companies and 43.8 percent of S&P 500 firms added no new directors. Additionally, the report, co-produced by The Conference Board, Russell Reynolds Associates, the KPMG Board Leadership Center and the John L. Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance, noted that even the share of newly elected directors serving for the first time “fell year over year from 39.1 percent to 21.6 percent in the Russell 3000 and from 27.8 percent to 17.6 percent in the S&P 500. Combined with rising new director ages, the pattern points to a greater premium on demonstrated experience.”