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After the election, sign-waving continues on a wave of optimism Sunday November 8, 2026
By Editorial: Comments on political articles,9 days ago
Regular attendees at the "Social Justice Sundays" sign-waving at the Shoreline-Edmonds line this weekend will be riding a wave of optimism as they head to the Aurora Avenue North/Hwy 99 and N. 205th St. intersection. But while the Nov. 3 midterm election resulted in a historic blue wave across the...