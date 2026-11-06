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Pfizer to build $650M Manufacturing Technology Center at Connecticut campus
By Greg Slabodkin,9 days ago
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer plans to expand its research and development (R&D) campus in Groton, Connecticut with a $650 million capital investment over the next five years. The drugmaker is building a new 220,000-square-foot facility to produce active pharmaceutical ingredients and drug products supporting company-sponsored clinical trials globally. Pfizer’s capital expenditure...