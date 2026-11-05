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Democrats Prepare to Take Control of Congress as Trump Faces Midterm Fallout, Wall Street Rallies and Iran War Pressures Mount
By Usa News,3 days ago
Democrats Prepare Congressional Agenda After Sweeping Midterm Victories. Democrats moved Thursday to consolidate their gains from the November 3 midterm elections after winning control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, ending Republican control of Congress and creating a significant institutional check on President Donald Trump's administration. According to Reuters, Democrats secured at least 54 Senate seats, with closely contested races in Alaska and Mississippi still unresolved as of Wednesday. The party also gained at least 30 seats in the House, including victories in districts and states that had traditionally favored Republicans.