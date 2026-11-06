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David A. Ward Sr. Champions The Humanistic Shift To Put Employee Safety Before Profits
By Usa News,9 days ago
Somewhere, a family is waiting for someone who will never come home from work. An empty chair at the dinner table becomes a permanent reminder of a workplace tragedy. Behind every serious workplace injury or fatality are the unseen faces of spouses, children, parents, and loved ones whose lives may never be the same. For David A. Ward Sr., these families represent the most important reason organizations must rethink their approach to employee safety. Through The Humanistic Shift, he challenges executives to move beyond compliance, align their leadership values, and recognize that protecting employees must come before profits, production demands, and organizational convenience.