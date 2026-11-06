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Hiten Patel Builds Trust In North Mississippi Law
By Usa News,8 days ago
The first call often comes when someone feels the ground shift beneath them. A charge has been filed. An accident has changed a routine day. A court date appears on the calendar, and suddenly the future feels difficult to read. At HP Attorneys PLLC, attorney Hiten Patel understands that people rarely contact a lawyer on an ordinary day. They call when the stakes feel personal, when answers matter, and when calm guidance can help restore a sense of control.