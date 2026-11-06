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Crossville Breaks Ground on Major Retail Development
By Ronni Chase,9 days ago
Dirt is officially flying in Cumberland County for a major new shopping hub. Crossville Mayor RJ Crawford led a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday for Crossville Commons, a development on Genesis Road bringing several national retailers to the area. Crawford credited Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton and State Senator Paul Bailey for their vital legislative contributions at the state level, particularly in helping secure sales tax increment financing to make the project viable. The retail center will feature a lineup of national brands, including Hobby Lobby, ALDI, Marshalls, Burlington, and PetSmart. During the event, Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster dedicated his ceremonial shovel turn to the late former Crossville Mayor James Mayberry, recognizing his early work in laying the foundation for local retail expansion. The center is expected to open in early 2028.
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