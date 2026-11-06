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Newsom commutes California death sentences, drawing praise and outrage
9 days ago
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that he is commuting the death sentences of hundreds of inmates in California, converting them to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Newsom said the death penalty is not compatible with the state's values, calling it a failure of the legal system. He described state-sanctioned executions as morally objectionable and error-prone.