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Coca-Cola Christmas Caravan Returns to Uptown Columbus on November 12th
By Staff Report From Georgia CEO,9 days ago
The holiday season is rolling back into Uptown Columbus! Uptown. Columbus, Inc. is excited to announce the return of the Coca-Cola Christmas Caravan on Thursday, November 12, bringing an evening of family-friendly holiday fun, festive activities, and Christmas cheer to the Uptown district. The iconic Coca-Cola Christmas Caravan will bring...