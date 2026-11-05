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Which Compliance Mistakes Sink Extraction Startups, and How Do Mature Industries Avoid Them?
By NextBLDG,6 days ago
Extraction startups rarely fail because the chemistry does not work. They fail because the business around the chemistry was built for a regulatory environment that no longer exists, or never did. A facility is financed, equipment is commissioned, first runs look promising, and only then does someone ask a customer-facing question the company cannot answer: which lots contain this input, what was the solvent specification, who approved the change to the process?