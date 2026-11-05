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New Bern hides North Carolina’s grandest colonial comeback story right on the river
By John Ghost,4 days ago
Tryon Palace sits right along the Trent River in New Bern, and the moment you walk through the gates, costumed guides pull you straight into the 1700s. This was the home of North Carolina’s royal governor, one of the most famous colonial sites in the state. The grounds stretch across a walkable spread of buildings, gardens and workshops.