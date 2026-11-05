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Impact Soundworks Releases Lamina Orchestral Textures
4 days ago
Impact Soundworks has released Lamina Orchestral Textures, a virtual instrument built around four chamber ensembles of orchestral winds and strings. The library focuses on layered, organic textures and is aimed at cinematic scoring and sound design, with the developer also pointing to film, TV and game music as natural uses for its long, evolving articulations. Visit Impact Soundworks for all info on Lamina Orchestral Textures.