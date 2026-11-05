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Silver: Properties, Formation, History and Use
By Admin,6 days ago
Silver (Ag) is a native element and one of the most recognizable precious metals, prized for its bright metallic luster, malleability and conductivity. Although widely used in jewelry, coins and electronics, naturally occurring silver is relatively rare. It forms in hydrothermal veins and other ore deposits, sometimes appearing as delicate wires, branching crystals and irregular masses embedded in rock. With atomic number 47, silver belongs to the transition metals on the periodic table. Its chemical symbol, Ag, comes from argentum, the Latin word for silver.