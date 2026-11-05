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Eastern Illinois and Millikin University Announce New Program Partnership
By Greyson Baumann,5 days ago
Eastern Illinois University students considering a career in athletic training just got a clearer path to achieving just that… Eastern Illinois University in Charleston and Millikin University in Decatur have announced a new “Direct Admit” Partnership that gives qualified Eastern graduates a direct line into Millikin’s Master of Science in Athletic Training program.