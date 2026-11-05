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Lawrence Edward Mullins
By Leesburg-News.com Obituaries,3 days ago
Lawrence Edward Mullins, 91, peacefully completed his faith journey here and entered the next phase of his eternal life on October 30, 2026. Larry was born on September 18, 1935, in Denver, Colorado, to Josephine and Herschel E. Mullins. His family later moved to Maryland, where he graduated from Northwestern High School in Hyattsville. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Army Reserve.