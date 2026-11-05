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Phoenix faces dry stretch while floodwater collects at dam: Here’s why
8 days ago
Phoenix will see seasonal temperatures and dry conditions through the end of the week, with highs in the low 80s this weekend. A weak storm could bring light showers to eastern Arizona Friday, but no additional flooding is expected from rainfall through the weekend. Meanwhile, Salt River floodwater has traveled into the Gila River and reached Painted Rock Dam, where it may remain indefinitely.