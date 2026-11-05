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Senators question Treasury’s continued reliance on IDMe for identity verification
4 days ago
Senators Ron Wyden and Elizabeth Warren are asking the Treasury Department to pause a quick transition to the private identity verification platform ID.me. The senators asked Treasury leadership for more information on why the private platform is being used over the government alternative Login.gov. Federal News Network reporter Silvia Oakland joins me to talk more about the senators inquiry.