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Las Vegas mayor says First Friday won’t go to Fremont Street after deadly shooting
7 days ago
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It's time for First Friday, but a shooting has forced Las Vegas artists and the mayor to make different plans. Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley said First Friday celebrations will not move to the Fremont Street Experience, during a Thursday press conference. The Arts District event had been postponed until January 2027 after a deadly shooting.