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Teyonah Parris Reportedly Set to Star Opposite Denzel Washington in Christopher McQuarrie’s New Thriller
By Eric Keith,9 days ago
Teyonah Parris is set to star opposite Denzel Washington in an untitled thriller from director Christopher McQuarrie. Amazon MGM Studios and United Artists are behind the film. Scott Barkan and Gregg Zehentner wrote the script. According to the logline, the story follows a former police detective serving a life sentence....