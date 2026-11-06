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Time change could impact mental health as days grow shorter, psychiatrist warns
By Quentis Jones,8 days ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - While many people welcomed an extra hour of sleep when daylight saving time ended Sunday, a Mississippi psychiatrist said the seasonal transition can bring challenges for mental health. Dr. Katherine Pannel, president-elect of the Mississippi Psychiatric Association, said she’s not particularly fond of changing the...