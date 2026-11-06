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Master printmaker and painter Dan Welden talks process at Gallery 90
By C. E. Parry,9 days ago
Throughout his long career, Dan Welden has worn many hats. Educator, master printmaker, painter, and collaborator with some of the most recognizable contemporary artists—Elaine and Willem de Kooning, Eric Fischl, David Salle, Kiki Smith—and with over 100 solo exhibitions and numerous awards—including most recently a prestigious Pollack-Krasner Award—he has been a recognizable presence, and part of a cohort of printmakers reshaping the focus of the East End arts scene.