undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
VB | Gators Survive Road Scare, Clinch Spot in CCAA Tournament
8 days ago
CARSON, Calif. – The San Francisco State volleyball team traveled to Cal State Dominguez Hills and played its second straight five-set match. This time, the Gators came away with a 3-2 win (25-19, 23-25, 21-25, 25-18, 15-13) SF State improve to 11-11 and 7-5 in the CCAA. With the win, the Gators have clinched a spot in the CCAA tournament for a fourth consecutive season. The Toros fall to 1-11 and 2-21 in the CCAA.