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Sharks lend a helping hand
By Nicole Fuentes,9 days ago
The Eastport-South Manor varsity football team recently came together last month to help clean up the Camp Paquatuck grounds ahead of the Spooky Walk. “We are beyond proud of these young men for volunteering their time for a great cause. We want these boys to see that the real struggles of life are not between the lines of a football field,” said varsity assistant Coach Mike Farley. “The Eastport-South Manor JV and varsity football teams are playing some of their best football in over a decade! It’s an exciting time to be a shark!”