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Parents Question Rabies Treatment After Children Bitten by Sick Kittens
By DJ Sight's archive,9 days ago
Two children were bitten by stray kittens while trick-or-treating in Greece on Halloween. Both kittens later became sick, foamed at the mouth, and died, raising concerns about rabies. However, the children were not immediately given rabies vaccines because the animals had not tested positive, sparking questions about Monroe County’s treatment...