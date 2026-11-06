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JAMES Magazine Online: What Changes Loom in the 2027 General Assembly?
By Phil Kent,9 days ago
To read all of JAMES Magazine Online’s daily news, SUBSCRIBE HERE. *Subscription includes a complimentary subscription to JAMES Magazine. Before November 3rd the Republicans held a 99–81 majority in the state House of Representatives. Democrats needed a net gain of 10 seats to control the chamber. So as this is written there are 93 Democratic seats, 86 Republican seats, and one unresolved contest. That means Democrats will win the House for the first time since 2004.