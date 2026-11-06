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MVP Partner Lead with Literacy Hosting Virtual Macon Family Time Cohort
By Staff Report From Georgia CEO,9 days ago
Beginning Monday, November 9, Lead With Literacy, a Macon Violence Prevention (MVP) program partner, will welcome its 12th Macon Family Time cohort for middle and high school students and their families. An informational session and registration link will be posted on the Lead With Literacy Facebook page on Friday, November 6.