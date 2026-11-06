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Whitney Mooney Named Director of GFB Information/Public Relations Department
By Staff Report From Georgia CEO,9 days ago
Whitney Mooney is the new Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB) Federation Information/Public Relations director, Georgia Farm Bureau President Tom McCall announced Nov. 5. Mooney assumes the role vacated after Kenny Burgamy retired from the position. “Whitney has a proven track record of creating advertising campaigns that have earned national awards and...