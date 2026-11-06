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Veterans Day Parade to Feature Military Flyover, Floats and Marching Bands in Macon
By Staff Report From Georgia CEO,9 days ago
The Cherry Blossom Festival is preparing to honor local veterans with Macon-Bibb County’s Veterans Day Parade in downtown Macon on Sunday, November 8, at 3 p.m. 41NBC is partnering with the Cherry Blossom Festival for this year’s celebration, which will feature more than 20 veterans units, patriotic floats, marching bands and a C-130 flyover from Robins Air Force Base.