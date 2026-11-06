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Democracy Defense Foundation Applauds Secretary of State Raffensperger, Elections Officials
By Staff Report From Georgia CEO,9 days ago
Today, Georgia Board Members of the Democracy Defense Foundation, a bipartisan group of former elected officials and leaders committed to free and fair elections, issued the following statement following Georgia's November 3rd election. “We are grateful to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for his leadership in making Georgia’s elections secure...