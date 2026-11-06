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Shoreline Proposition 1 not approved by voters - no Shoreline Pool
By Editorial: Comments on political articles,9 days ago
As of November 4, 2026, election results show that Shoreline voters are not approving Proposition 1. Proposition 1 would have created a Metropolitan Park District (MPD) to fund the construction, operation, and maintenance of a new pool facility and potential future recreational facilities. Current results show approximately 55% of voters opposed and 45% in favor of the measure.