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CCI Europe Announces the Election of Alejandra Mendez as President and Welcomes New Board Members
8 days ago
Childhood Cancer International – Europe (CCI Europe) shared on LinkedIn:. “A new chapter is beginning for our global CCI family!. Congratulations to Alejandra Mendez (Fundación Nuestros Hijos, Chile) who was elected President of Childhood Cancer International’s Board of Trustees!. Alejandra is no stranger to the CCI community,...