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Heights Plaza sale raises hopes for beleaguered shopping center
By Ember Duke,9 days ago
Community members said they hope Harrison’s Heights Plaza once again can become the place in town to shop. New York-based commercial real estate firm HCG Properties told TribLive on Wednesday that it bought the entire complex — including the plaza, Wendy’s, UPMC Go Health, Dollar Bank, and the strip with the post office and Social Security office — through its Heights Plaza Realty LLC entity for about $8.2 million.
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